96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Dancin’ in the Country’: Tyler Hubbard keeps his solo chapter rolling with a six-song EP

August 19, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share

EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard is laying the foundation for his solo career with a six-song project, Dancin’ in the Country.

The EP previews Tyler’s debut album, which is set to come out January 2023, and serves as an introduction to the singer’s musical identity as a solo artist. It features Tyler’s current single, “5 Foot 9.”

“Today’s one of the days I have been anticipating since I decided to put out a solo record,” the singer says in a statement. “I’m rehearsing for the fall tour, and now being able to share many of the songs I’m going to perform live as a solo artist is very exciting. I hope the fans like them as much as I do and share in my excitement. I’ll be on the road with my solo material in just a few weeks!”

Dancin’ in the Country’s title track was co-written by Tyler’s soon-to-be tour boss, Keith Urban, as well as songwriters Ross Copperman and Jon Nite. That song also has a new unofficial music video, which premiered on Facebook Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Single Saturday NightCole Swindell
6:10pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
6:07pm
Greatest Love StoryLanco
6:03pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
6:00pm
Drunk GirlChris Janson
5:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

Biggest Meteor Shower Of The Year Arrives This Week
3

Olivia Newton-John Dies Of Breast Cancer At 73
4

City of Lubbock to Host “Food Truck Alley” Event in Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Parking Lot This Tuesday
5

Tim McGraw Reveals He Wants To Be A Grandpa

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts