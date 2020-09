Daniel Lust on Sports Law Ramifications of the NCAA & COVID

Daniel Lust, our sports legal eagle and host of the ConDetrimental podcast, joins me to talk COVID-19 and the legal ramifications in sports, the total destruction of the NCAA & his best moment from Union College when we go Beyond the Mic.

