Daniel Stern’s World: Acting, Art, and a New Memoir

July 22, 2024 5:18AM CDT
Daniel Stern’s World: Acting, Art, and a New Memoir
“If we don’t get our kids feeling good about themselves, how they’re going to contribute to the world, what they’re going to do with their lives and help them find themselves, then it all falls apart.”

Get ready for an incredible episode as we go Beyond the Mic with the multi-talented Daniel Stern! From his iconic roles in “Home Alone” and “City Slickers” to his new memoir “Home and Alone,” Daniel shares his journey of overcoming challenges and empowering youth. Discover the stories behind his career, his passion for art, and his insightful message about the power of love.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

