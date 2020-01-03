      Weather Alert

Darci Lynne goes Beyond the Mic

Jan 3, 2020 @ 11:30am
8/21/18 2:41:21 PM Darci Lynne Farmer, Ventriloquist Tara Staton, Hair and Makeup Sophie Paolino, Isabelle Paolino Assistant. ????Todd Rosenberg Photography 2018

She wants to sing a duet with Arianna Grande hates planes and can sing with her lips closed but she can’t do this…

Darci Lynne is out on tour now and she goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

TAGS
963KLLL Beyond the Mic Darci Lynne KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts