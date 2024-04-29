96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius & Friends returning to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

April 29, 2024 2:45PM CDT
Darius Rucker is returning to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for his 15th annual Darius & Friends event.

Slated for June 3, the star-studded concert will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

“It’s about that time!! I can’t believe we’re coming up on the 15th annual ‘Darius and Friends’ concert! Join me on Monday, June 3rd at the one and only @theryman to raise money for the awesome kids at @stjude,” Darius announced via Instagram.

The full lineup of artists has yet to be announced.

Presale for subscribers to Darius’ mailing list begins Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. CT, before the general sale on Friday, May 3, 10 a.m. CT.

For information on tickets and more, head to AXS’ website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

