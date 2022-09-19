Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart take us to church with “Ol’ Church Hymn” collaboration

UMG Nashville

Darius Rucker has revealed the title of his song featuring Chapel Hart.

The trio of Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle are featured vocalists on a track called “Ol’ Church Hymn” on Darius’ new album. It’ll be released as his new single on September 30.

The song compares a loved one to a church hymn as Darius sings, “you soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn/Found in a book in the back of a pew/Born again love I’m a new person.”

“Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene.’ I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices,” Darius describes in a statement. “I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”

Darius performed a cover of Bonnie Raitt‘s “Something to Talk About” with Chapel Hart on the season finale of America’s Got Talent last week.

“Hymn” follows his previous single, “Same Beer Different Problems,” and the lead single off the new project, “Beers and Sunshine,” which hit #1 on the country charts in 2020.

