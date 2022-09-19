96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart take us to church with “Ol’ Church Hymn” collaboration

September 19, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Share
Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart take us to church with “Ol’ Church Hymn” collaboration

UMG Nashville

Darius Rucker has revealed the title of his song featuring Chapel Hart

The trio of Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle are featured vocalists on a track called “Ol’ Church Hymn” on Darius’ new album. It’ll be released as his new single on September 30.

The song compares a loved one to a church hymn as Darius sings, “you soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn/Found in a book in the back of a pew/Born again love I’m a new person.” 

“Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene.’ I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices,” Darius describes in a statement. “I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”

Darius performed a cover of Bonnie Raitt‘s “Something to Talk About” with Chapel Hart on the season finale of America’s Got Talent last week.  

“Hymn” follows his previous single, “Same Beer Different Problems,” and the lead single off the new project, “Beers and Sunshine,” which hit #1 on the country charts in 2020.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
12:29am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
12:25am
Telling On My HeartCasey Donahew
12:16am
Country OnLuke Bryan
12:13am
Forever After AllLuke Combs
12:09am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th
2

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
3

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
4

PRCA: Watch Ft. Madison Iowa Rodeo on the Cowboy Channel Sept 8-10
5

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts