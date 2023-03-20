96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker Announces 21-Date ‘Starting Fires Tour’

March 20, 2023 9:09AM CDT
Share
Darius Rucker Announces 21-Date ‘Starting Fires Tour’
Klll Music

Darius Rucker is getting ready to hit the road again.   As the country star gears up to release his forthcoming seventh solo album, the three-time Grammy Award winner is hitting the road for his ‘Starting Fires Tour’ this summer.   The 21-date trek will kick off on June 15 at Roanoke, VA’s Elmwood Park Amphitheatre and will wrap up on October 14 at Nashville, TN’s Ascend Amphitheater.   Joining Rucker as direct support for select dates throughout the stint are Americana group Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and rising star Drew Green. Tickets are available now.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
2:05am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
2:02am
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
1:59am
Best ShotJimmie Allen
1:55am
Night TrainJason Aldean
1:52am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
2

Morgan Wallen's Pop-Up Concert Sets Attendance Record
3

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs
4

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
5

Chef Devin Alexander Got Her Daughter to Love Veggies “The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables”