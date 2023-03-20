Darius Rucker Announces 21-Date ‘Starting Fires Tour’

Darius Rucker is getting ready to hit the road again. As the country star gears up to release his forthcoming seventh solo album, the three-time Grammy Award winner is hitting the road for his ‘Starting Fires Tour’ this summer. The 21-date trek will kick off on June 15 at Roanoke, VA’s Elmwood Park Amphitheatre and will wrap up on October 14 at Nashville, TN’s Ascend Amphitheater. Joining Rucker as direct support for select dates throughout the stint are Americana group Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and rising star Drew Green. Tickets are available now.