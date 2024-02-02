Darius Rucker arrested on minor drug charges

Darius Rucker was arrested on Thursday, February 1, on minor drug charges.

Rucker faces charges on three counts in total: two counts of simple possession or casual exchange and one count of violation of registration law.

In a statement to TMZ, Rucker’s attorney Mark Puryear said that the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman is “fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

Rucker, who’s known for country hits such as “Alright” and “Wagon Wheel,” was released Thursday on a $10,500 bond, authorities shared.

Rucker has yet to make a statement on his arrest.

Carolyn’s Boy is Rucker’s latest album. It arrived in 2023 and includes “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” and “Same Beer Different Problem.”

