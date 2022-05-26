      Weather Alert

Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Cole Swindell + more join lineup for CMA Fest’s Spotify House

May 26, 2022 @ 3:00pm

CMA Fest will return to Nashville next month, and along with the four-day music extravaganza comes the return of the Spotify House lineup.

BrelandMickey GuytonCole SwindellAshley McBrydeDarius Rucker and Lainey Wilson are all on the lineup, Billboard reports, as are country trio Midland and newcomer Jelly Roll. The Spotify House stage will host nearly 50 performers in total, with several surprise performances.

For the artists, it’s all part of an exciting return to the beloved annual Music City event, which is returning this year after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

“The return of CMA Fest is something I’ve been looking forward to for years now, so it’s incredible to be a part of this lineup and have the opportunity to connect with the fans in person,” Mickey says. “2022 has already been such an exciting year for me, so let’s keep the momentum going!”

Spotify House — which is sponsored by Blake Shelton’s Ole Red — runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2022 CMA Fest will take place across downtown Nashville from June 9 to June 12.

Thursday, May 26th, 2022
