Darius Rucker honors his mom with ‘Carolyn’s Boy’

October 6, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Darius Rucker has released his new album, Carolyn’s Boy.

The record serves as Darius’ tribute to his late mom, Carolyn, who he says had an unwavering belief in him and his dreams.

“She believed in me more than I believed in myself. She’d tell me all the time, ‘You’re gonna make it; you’re gonna live your dream. I know you are. I can’t wait,’” Darius tells CBS Mornings‘ Jan Crawford.

Coming up, the “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker will discuss his new album with Willie Geist on this weekend’s episode of NBC’s Sunday TODAY and perform “Have A Good Time” on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, October 10, at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Here’s the full track list for Carolyn’s Boy:

“Beers and Sunshine”
“In This Together”
“Never Been Over”
“Fires Don’t Start Themselves”
“Ol’ Church Hymn” featuring Chapel Hart
“7 Days”
“Same Beer Different Problem”
“Sara”
“Have a Good Time”
“Sure Would Have Loved Her”
“Southern Comfort”
“3am in Carolina”
“Life Me Up”
“Stargazing”

