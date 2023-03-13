96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker is Starting Fires with fans this summer

March 13, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Darius Rucker is hitting the road this summer on his newly announced Starting Fires tour. 

The 21-city trek will begin in Virginia on June 15 before concluding in Nashville on October 14. Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and country newcomer Drew Green are slated to open for Darius on select U.S. and Canada dates. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, on Darius’ website. VIP packages, which include an exclusive meet & greet and individual photo opportunities with Darius, can also be purchased at VIP Nation.

On the music front, Darius is slated to drop his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, later this year. Early previews of the record include “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
2:34pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
2:27pm
I Dont Want This Night To ELuke Bryan
2:23pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
2:20pm
American KidsKenny Chesney
2:17pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
3

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some 'Darker' Songs About Mental Health Struggles
4

Blake Shelton Reveals The Real Reason He's Leaving 'The Voice'
5

March 2023 Events