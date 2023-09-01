96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker lights up ‘Today’ with “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

September 1, 2023 1:15PM CDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

Darius Rucker kicked off Labor Day weekend September 1 as the featured artist on Today‘s Citi Concert Series.

On top of his single, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” Darius also performed the summer-ready “Beers and Sunshine” and “Have A Good Time.”

While on the show, Darius discussed his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, which arrives October 6.

“It’s been six years since I had a record out in country and it’s just time,” Darius tells Today. “And during the pandemic and everything, you had so much to write about. So, I took my time, got with some great guys, got some great songs, and I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Carolyn’s Boy is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

