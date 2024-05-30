96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker loved being honest in his memoir, even if his late mom would have objected to it

May 30, 2024 5:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Darius Rucker always knew he’d get candid in his memoir one day. So when the time came to write Life’s Too Short, he did exactly that.

“I always said that if I ever wrote the book, I was going to be [as] honest as I could be. And, you know, there’s some stuff that’s over the top. But, I just wanted to tell the story, and I wanted people to understand the hard stuff and the good stuff. All the stuff made me who I am today,” Darius shares in a press interview.

While Darius waited until his three children were grown up to release a memoir, his honesty left him wondering if it was too honest for the family. 

“I was talking to them, I was like, ‘One of the things that I’m worried about is like, I was so honest about it,” Darius recalls, to which his son, Jack, responded, “Dad, who’s going to be surprised? Rock stars party. That’s not breaking news to anybody.” Darius agreed.

When asked what his late mom, Carolyn  who graces the cover of his latest album, Carolyn’s Boy — would have objected to in his book, Darius admits with a laugh, “A lot of it. Most of it.”

“The talk about the party and stuff — she wouldn’t have wanted that in there. The stuff with my brother — she wouldn’t have wanted that in there. She would have questioned that,” he says. “But I was going to be honest and vulnerable writing this, so I put it all in there.”

Life’s Too Short is available now wherever you get books.

Darius’ new single is the Jennifer Nettles-assisted “Never Been Over,” which is making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

BulletproofNate Smith
6:58am
Forever After AllLuke Combs
6:39am
Shes Somebodys DaughterDrew Baldridge
6:35am
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
6:04am
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
6:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

West Texas Mourns the Loss of Music Icon Don Caldwell at 79
2

Ken Domash Visits the KLLL New Music Lounge
3

Reforming Wilderness Therapy and Boarding Schools: A Conversation with Cole and Mellinger
4

Paint with a Passion with Martha Hunnicutt
5

The Buddy Holly Center and Fellow American Continues Summer Showcase 2024