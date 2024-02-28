96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker may have been “a little too honest” in his memoir

February 28, 2024 2:15PM CST
ABC

Honesty takes center stage in Darius Rucker‘s upcoming memoir, Life’s Too Short.

Arriving May 28, the book will detail Darius’ growing-up years, success in Hootie & the Blowfish and as a solo artist in country music, and the highs and lows experienced in between. 

“I was pretty honest in this book, maybe a little too honest,” Darius says of his candid storytelling. “You know what? It was time. Somebody asked me if I wanted to write a book, and my kids are all adults now, and it just seems like it was a good time to write a book.”

“I hope people enjoy it,” he adds. “I hope people learn a little bit about me from it.”

Life’s Too Short is available for preorder now.

