96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker throws a “Good Time” on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

October 13, 2023 12:20PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Darius Rucker appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 12 to perform his song, “Have a Good Time.”

Dressed in a grey shirt and pants, Darius took the performance stage to deliver the upbeat number, which he co-wrote with Bobby HamrickDerek George and Monty Criswell.

“Have a Good Time” is off Darius’ newly released album, Carolyn’s Boy. The record, as he recently shared, is “probably the most personal record [he’s] ever written.”

“So many things [have] been going on in the world and in my life in the last six years that I just kept writing songs about what was going on,” Darius told ABC Audio in a recent interview.

Carolyn’s Boy is out now wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Can Feel ItKane Brown
6:58pm
Written In The SandOld Dominion
6:55pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:47pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:44pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
2

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
3

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
4

Tadlock elevates Hughes, Gutierrez into new roles
5

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them