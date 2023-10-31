96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker’s favorite Halloween costume involves son Jack + ‘Stars Wars’

October 31, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Darius Rucker‘s Halloween costume during his schooling years was far from spooky. In fact, it was very practical, convenient and not out of the ordinary.

“From the time I was 6 to the time I was 13, I went as a football player because you would come off a football practice to go out and trick or treat,” Darius recalls. “So instead of putting on some other costume, [you] just put your pads back on and go as a football player. So most years I went as a football player.”

While Darius hardly dresses up for Halloween these days, he says his favorite costume was when he teamed with his son, Jack, to dress up as Star Wars characters. 

“My favorite costume I ever had was [when] Jack dressed up as Darth Vader, and I was Luke Skywalker. I guess he was 6 and he was walking around telling everybody, ‘I’m his father.’ It was very funny,” Darius recounts with a laugh.

Darius’ latest album, Carolyn’s Boy, is out now wherever you enjoy music.

