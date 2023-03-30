96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker’s got a new song dropping soon

March 30, 2023 12:50PM CDT
Darius Rucker fans, get ready for new music. 

Darius took to Instagram recently to announce that his new song “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” is dropping on Friday, March 31. 

“Hey, I’m passing the phone to somebody who’s got a new song coming out this Friday,” Darius said, before revealing, “It’s me! My new song ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves’ coming out March 31st. Presave now! Right now.”

Darius’ last song to be released was “Lift Me Up,” which dropped last month. His latest album, When Was The Last Time, arrived in 2017.

Presave “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” now.

