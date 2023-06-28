96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker’s next stop: The Hollywood Walk of Fame

June 28, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Darius Rucker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024. The new selections in the Recording category are Darius, Gwen StefaniToni BraxtonDef Leppard and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, among others.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” shares chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” she adds.

Other country superstars with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Blake Shelton, Carrie UnderwoodDolly PartonReba McEntireShania TwainTim McGraw and Vince Gill.

Visit walkoffame.com for the full list of this year’s honorees.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
6:59pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:56pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

Doctors Remove "World's Largest Kidney Stone"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer