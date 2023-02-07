96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker’s readying a “personal record” that will honor his mom

February 7, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
Darius Rucker’s readying a “personal record” that will honor his mom

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Darius Rucker hasn’t put out a full-length album since 2017’s When Was the Last Time. So what’s the holdup on the follow-up that’s been more than five years in the making? 

“You know, [hit songwriter] Ross Copperman produced a bunch of tracks and now [longtime producer] Frank Rogers is finishing it up,” Darius reveals. “We’re doing some stuff, so it’s gonna be [coming out in] early ’23. I’m really excited for this record.”

Darius’ seventh album will be named after his beloved mother.

“We’re gonna name it Carolyn’s Boy, and it’s just a record that — it’s a personal record. It means a lot to me, and I think that’s one of the reasons I’m taking so much time with it is because I want the right songs to be on it,” he says. 

So far, Darius has put out the new tracks “Same Beer Different Problem” and “Ol’ Church Hymn” with Chapel Hart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
1:42pm
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
1:39pm
HumanCody Johnson
1:35pm
Neon MoonBrooks & Dunn
1:27pm
Half Of MeThomas Rhett/riley Green
1:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
2

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas 2023: What To Buy Your Partner This Year
3

Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork
4

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
5

Nashville notes: Miranda’s lyrics + the return of Jason Michael Carroll