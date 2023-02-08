Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival returns to Charleston this fall

ABC/Connie Chornuk

You can think of Darius Rucker as the evangelist, and he’s bringing his revival to his beloved hometown of Charleston for the second year in a row.

The first tickets are on sale now for Darius’ Riverfront Revival, which will take place October 7 and 8 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, South Carolina.

“Charleston’s hometown spirit was on full display last year and showed us what a local music festival meant to this community,” Darius says. “We know 2023 is going to be an even greater experience for fans and we can’t wait to see you there!”

The only catch to buying your tickets this early is that you don’t know the lineup yet, though the event promises the “best of country and rock, including eagerly anticipated new music from Rucker himself.” Darius’ new record, Carolyn’s Boy, named for his late mother, is due sometime this year.

You can find out more at RiverfrontRevival.com.

