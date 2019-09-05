Darius unveils details of new Hootie album, will “Hold” Blake’s “Hand” on The Voice

ABC RadioDarius Rucker will officially be part of Team Blake during the upcoming season of The Voice.

The country superstar and Hootie & the Blowfish front man will be by Blake’s side during the battle rounds of the hit NBC singing competition.

“’Bout time I get to advise my man Blake Shelton,” Darius tweeted on Thursday.

The new season of The Voice premieres September 23 on NBC. Blake’s set to unveil his new music video for his single “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins on Friday.

Meanwhile, Darius is on tour with Hootie & the Blowfish, ahead of the release of their new Imperfect Circle album on November 1. They’ll drop the album’s first single, “Rollin’,” on Friday.

As Billboard reports, the 13-track project features one song, “Wild Fire Love,” co-written by pop superstar Ed Sheeran, and another one, “Hold On,” co-written by Chris Stapleton. Eric Palsay and Adam Doleac have writing credits on the album too.

Hootie’s current tour wraps up with three shows in their hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, and they plan to film and record the first two of their three shows there on September 11 and 12, according to Billboard.

Meanwhile, Darius tells Billboard he already has his next country single picked out. As for the prospect of another Hootie tour, he tells Billboard, “That would be something we’d have to discuss long and hard…I’ve got more country records to make, some other stuff to do. I’m sure some time down the road we’ll get together and do it again, but we don’t know when yet.”

Here’s the track list for Imperfect Circle:

“New Years Day”

“Miss California”

“Wild Fire Love”

“Hold On”

“Turn It Up”

“Not Tonight”

“We Are One”

“Everybody But You”

“Lonely on a Saturday Night”

“Why”

“Rollin’”

“Half a Day Ahead”

“Change”

