Dasha on how ‘Austin’ changed her life, advice she got from Jelly Roll

It’s no secret that “Austin” has changed Dasha‘s life.

After taking the stage at CMA Fest 2024 over the weekend, Dasha spoke with Good Morning America about the incredible success of “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” and what it was like performing at her first stadium show.

“I could see everybody up there,” she said about taking the stage at the festival. “And I’m like, ‘Wow … this is insane.’ And I just had fun with it — it’s all you can do. I had such a good time.”

Dasha released “Austin” in November and she said it’s changed her life — not just from its impact online but with fans themselves.

“Everything has just been so different,” she said. “I mean, [I’m] running into fans all the time, and people [are] saying how the song has helped them through a breakup.”

“This girl the other day was like, ‘I broke up with my toxic boyfriend — like my literal abusive boyfriend — because of the song. You inspired me to have the courage to do it,’” she recalled.

Amid everything happening in her life, Dasha said the best advice she’s received has come from Jelly Roll, whom she ran into backstage at CMA Fest.

“He was saying how the best thing you can do with all this craziness going on is just soak it in,” she said. “Like, ‘You got this, you’re good. You’re meant to be here, but just soak it in.’”

“And I needed to hear that so bad,” she added. “I was like, ‘Damn, that’s so right,’ because I was up there on that stage and just like looking around and like, ‘Damn, I’m really here playing a stadium right now. That’s just insane.’”

This year’s CMA Fest special, hosted by Jelly and Ashley McBryde, airs June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.