Daughter Donates Kidney To Mom
By mudflap
|
May 13, 2019 @ 5:37 AM

This year, Mother’s Day was extra special for a mother and daughter as the daughter Casey Flory donated a kidney to her mother, Debbie Harker.

The donation didn’t surprise Debbie, who described her daughter as having a big heart. But the timing was interesting, with the procedure being scheduled just before Mother’s Day.

Everything went smoothly and the two women are now recovering and making big plans to visit garage sales this summer. They may even plan a family cruise vacation next year, enjoying their time  and new special bond together for years to come.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs in Lubbock Dec 6th WWE Live : Comes to Lubbock June 1st Red Raiders in Contention at Myrtle Beach Regional Cinema Replaces Seats With Beds Red Raider Softball Will Dance at Baton Rouge Regional Brett Young Teams Up With Lady Antebellum
Comments