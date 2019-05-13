Daughter Donates Kidney To Mom

This year, Mother’s Day was extra special for a mother and daughter as the daughter Casey Flory donated a kidney to her mother, Debbie Harker.

The donation didn’t surprise Debbie, who described her daughter as having a big heart. But the timing was interesting, with the procedure being scheduled just before Mother’s Day.

Everything went smoothly and the two women are now recovering and making big plans to visit garage sales this summer. They may even plan a family cruise vacation next year, enjoying their time and new special bond together for years to come.