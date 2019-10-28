Davis Nets Two as No. 17 Red Raiders Down Bears

Kirsten Davis gets back on track as Tech earns first win in Waco since 2007.

Box Score | Tom Stone Interview | Kirsten Davis Interview

WACO, Texas – No. 17 Texas Tech took care of business Friday in the first leg of a big road weekend, shutting out Baylor on the road, 2-0. The Red Raiders secured the victory with two goals from Kirsten Davis, who netted both in the second half.

“Certainly, in my tenure it’s been a tough place to win,” said head coach Tom Stone, who was victorious in Waco for the first time since 2007. “We’re certainly excited to get points on the road here. I’m thrilled with the efforts of our girls because they did just about everything we asked. These types of conditions don’t necessarily suit our style of play, but they bunkered in and played great defense and took advantage of the opportunities when they came.”

The 2007 win came in Stone’s first year at the helm of the Red Raider soccer program. Now, in a season full of fun milestones for the Tech team – winning its first game at West Virginia and Stone picking up his 150th career win, to name a couple – Friday’s milestone came at the perfect time as it clinches three more points in the standings as the Big 12 title race winds down. Tech now has 14 on the year, putting them just two behind last year’s third-place total of 16.

Still, celebration quickly turns to focus as Tech will travel to Austin for a rivalry match with the Longhorns Sunday.

“We’re definitely excited to play Texas,” Davis said postgame. “This is a tough weekend to be on the road, but we’re up for the battle. We want road points – everyone does – and we’re up for it.”

Davis and the rest of the Red Raiders were left without a shot on goal after battling into cold and heavy wind for the first 45 minutes Friday. During this time, it was the Tech defense who weathered a persistent Baylor attack to ensure the hosts were kept scoreless when the sides switched after halftime and the Red Raiders had it to their advantage. Madison White was stellar in net, making a career-high 10 saves.

“Madi loves being the one back there to save us when we need it,” Stone said of the freshman. “She’s got a personality that’s tough to rattle, and for an 18-year-old, it’s very impressive. When balls were in the air, she had no problem with them, and a couple times she had to get big and make some saves and she did it for us.”

When the field switched, the Red Raiders turned up the attack. They rattled off seven shots in the second 45 compared to the two to which they were held in the opening half. Four shots found their way on goal, and both of the ones taken by Davis ended up all the way in the back.

The first opportunity came just nine minutes after halftime when Macy Schultz found Davis on the end of a fantastic run. Her pass was perfectly threaded, and Davis took it from there to open scoring. It was the 12th score of the season for Davis and the first collegiate assist for Schultz.

Twelve minutes later, Davis was looking for number 13. She found it not at the end of a pass, but at the end of a shot from Charlotte Teeter. Teeter found space from just over 20 yards out and let one rip hard enough to scoot away from the Baylor keeper after she made the diving stop. It wound up right at the feet of Davis, who tapped it in to double the lead.

Twenty-four minutes stood between the Red Raiders and the big three points, and the Bears made sure they felt the heat.

“At two [goals] we felt comfortable, but you’re never really comfortable against Baylor,” Stone said. “They served the box maybe 30 times in the last 10 minutes and you’ve got to deal with that. I’m proud of the back four and I’m proud of the entire team for the effort they gave today.”

Looking ahead to the Longhorns, Stone emphasized the importance of depth, as both his squad and Texas’ group will be on short rest after weather pushed their games from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

“We’re going to have to flex our bench,” he said. “We’ve got some really good players that didn’t play today because the conditions didn’t favor them, but they’re going to play on Sunday. It’s all about being ready when your moment comes.”