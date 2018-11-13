Davis, Tech Soccer Roll Past No. 21 Princeton in First Round

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomore Kirsten Davis had a hand in all three Texas Tech goals in a rout of No. 21 Princeton Friday night that saw the Red Raiders advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history and first time since 2015.

The forward from St. Louis helped open the scoring in the eighth minute with a perfect cross that found a waiting Jade King at the top of the Princeton box. King kept cool and corralled the pass before ripping it past the Tigers keeper to put the Red Raiders out in front early.

The score – King’s eighth of the season – appeared to get the blood flowing in both teams, as the next 20 minutes turned into a physical back-and-forth with Tech and Princeton fighting hard for possession. Princeton rattled off three shots on Red Raider keeper Marissa Zucchetto, forcing her to make two difficult saves. Zucchetto handled them well, though, charging out of net twice to grab the ball before it could be too much cause for concern.

The Davis-King connection that opened scoring held through the remainder of the first half as the squads hit the locker room looking at a scoreboard that read 1-0 in favor of the Red Raiders. When the teams emerged, the Red Raiders left no question of who was determined to grab the momentum to start the second 45 when they rattled off five shots – two on goal – in the first five minutes.

After several more chances, Tech finally doubled its lead on a 58th-minute goal that felt like it was a long time coming. A great pass by Ally Griffin hit Davis on the run just outside the 18-yard box, who continued charging towards net despite lots of contact by a Princeton defender trying to keep pace with her. At the last second, Davis slotted it past the keeper right-side and into the net for her seventh score of the season.

It only seemed right then, that, in the 66th minute, Davis paved the way for another goal – this one the dagger that put the Red Raiders comfortably in front. This time running down the right side of the field, Davis chased down a long pass while a group of Tech attackers converged on the six-yard box. She was able to get a cross off right before it went out of bounds for a goal kick, and it was met by a crashing Charlotte Teeter, who headed it past the keeper while running into the net.

The win keeps Tech’s undefeated NCAA Tournament streak alive at the John Walker Complex. Now 5-0 when hosting opening round matches, the Red Raiders have still yet to allow a goal in Lubbock.

The win also earns Tech a spot in the second round, where they will play No. 12 Virginia. Though it is not yet confirmed, the most likely location for the game will be Baylor.

—TECH—