Davis, White Highlight Host of Big 12 Awards for Tech

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced its annual postseason awards Tuesday. Six Red Raiders were recognized, earning nine total awards.

Kirsten Davis was voted the Offensive Player of the Year and recognized as a First Team All-Big 12 selection after leading the conference in several categories. The junior, whose First Team selection was unanimous among the Big 12 coaches, was the conference’s regular season scoring leader after racking up 15 goals through 18 games. She also had six assists for a total of 36 points – also a conference lead. This marks the third time six years a Red Raider earned the title as the top offensive player in the conference, the other two belonging to Janine Beckie in 2014 and 2015.

Between award selection and release time, she had already tallied another goal, this one the game-winner to send Baylor home in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship. Her 38 total points have her tied with Beckie’s 2014 season for the most in a single season in program history. Her 16 goals put her just two away from the all-time Tech scoring record of 18.

“It’s great to be recognized, but this and all of these awards are truly team awards,” Davis said. “I can’t score without the back line stopping the other team from scoring and without the midfield working the ball up to the forwards so well.”

Madison White was honored three times, the most prestigious being her recognition as Freshman of the Year. She was also voted the top goalkeeper on the All-Big 12 First Team and Freshman Team. She is the third Tech freshman to be receive the award this decade, the other two coming in 2010 (Jessica Fuston) and 2012 (Janine Beckie).

The recognition has essentially been nonstop for White, who did not even expect to step on the field during her first season in Lubbock.

It started Sept. 21 in Tampa, when starting keeper Marissa Zucchetto exited with an injury just 20 minutes into a 1-0 game against No. 22 South Florida. Head coach Tom Stone called upon the freshman, who subbed in and proceeded to make seven incredible saves to solidify the upset. She was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week and TopDrawerSoccer.com National Player of the Week. She was penciled into the starting lineup a week later for Tech’s Big 12 opener against No. 18 Oklahoma State, whom she shut out en route to another Freshman of the Week award.

White soon graduated to Defensive Player of the Week honors, which she would win three times after shutting out Iowa State (Oct. 3), recording clean sheets against West Virginia and Kansas (Oct. 10, 13) and leading Tech to victory over Baylor and Texas (Oct. 25, 27). The wins in Waco and Austin merited recognition by TopDrawerSoccer.com once more, this time as the goalkeeper on the National Team of the Week. By regular season’s end, White had tied the conference record for most weekly awards with five, despite only playing for six of the nine weeks.

Since the selection, White shut out Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship to lower her career-leading goals-against average to an outstanding 0.52 – the second lowest in school history. She owns a 0.800 save percentage, which also leads the league.

Upon learning of her awards haul, White’s comments on the honors echoed those made by Davis.

“I’m very grateful to be noticed, but it’s not possible without the entire back line,” she said. “I want to also say I’m even happier to see the entire team succeeding and being recognized.”

Joining Davis and White on the All-Big 12 First Team are Cassie Hiatt (defender) and Jordie Harr (utility). Hiatt, an All-Freshman selection last season and Preseason All-Big 12 team member this year, has played in 14 games and helped Tech to a conference-leading 10 shutouts and 0.58 GAA.

Harr has been a weapon on the other end of the field. The former Big 12 All-Freshman and Preseason All-Big 12 midfielder made her anticipated return this year from an ACL injury suffered in 2018. The fall season has seen two goals from Harr in addition to two assists. The 5-foot-2 redshirt junior headed in the first goal of the season at the John Walker Soccer Complex, opening scoring in a blowout of Oral Roberts. She also had an assist that game.

The All-Freshman Team included three Red Raiders, tying the program record. White, who claimed the goalkeeper spot on the team, was joined by Hannah Anderson (defender) and Macy Schultz (forward). Anderson was a unanimous selection after starting on the back line in all 19 games so far this year. The freshman plays alongside Hiatt and has helped guide the Red Raiders to the top defense in the conference. She was also Stone’s first choice for penalty kicks, converting three of four on the season.

Like Anderson, Schultz has also scored several goals this year. Together, they are two of five freshmen on the Tech team to have scored this fall. Schultz has been one of the first options off the bench for the Red Raiders and has played in every match. She scored the game-winner in a 4-0 victory over North Texas, then netted another against UC Irvine two weeks later. She played a season-high 63 minutes at Texas, where she knocked in the golden goal to lift Tech over the rival Longhorns.

After downing seven-seed Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship, Tech will make a quick trip to Lubbock before returning to Kansas City for next weekend’s semifinal and championship rounds. The Red Raiders will take on six-seed TCU, who knocked off three-seed Texas in their quarterfinal match, for a spot in the title game. The semifinal match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Jeremy O’Brien