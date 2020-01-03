Dayna Isom Johnson From Makin’ It Goes Beyond the Mic
She loves multi colored Christmas lights, made rosemary wreaths for her Friendsgiving and has the seasonal tips you need. Our friend Dayna Isom Johnson returns Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”