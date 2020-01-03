      Weather Alert

Dayna Isom Johnson From Makin’ It Goes Beyond the Mic

Jan 3, 2020 @ 11:22am

She loves multi colored Christmas lights, made rosemary wreaths for her Friendsgiving and has the seasonal tips you need. Our friend Dayna Isom Johnson returns Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

TAGS
963KLLL Beyond the Mic Dayna Isom Johnson KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts