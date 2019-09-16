      Weather Alert

Dayna Isom Johnson from NBC’s Making It goes Beyond the Mic

Sep 16, 2019 @ 4:50pm
Dayna Isom Johnson

Her favorite class was strategies of selling, she would have been a cook and feels like she could beat Bobby Flay with her scones. From NBC’s Making It & Etsy, Dayna Isom Johnson goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

