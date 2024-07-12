96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Deadpool’ & Shania? Ms. Twain’s hosting Nashville’s People’s Choice Awards

July 12, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
Disney/Eric McCandless

Shania Twain‘s headed back to Music City for a hosting gig.

“I am unbelievably excited to tell you that I’m hosting this year’s @peopleschoice Country Awards!!” the superstar shared on her socials, going on to shout out Ryan Reynolds. “Has somebody given @VancityReynolds a heads up?? Giddy Up Nashville, I’ll see you 9/26!”

The People’s Choice Country Awards will air live from the Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock. 

There’s no word so far on whether Shania might be able to persuade her fellow Canadian — and Deadpool & Wolverine star — to join her.

Meanwhile, Shania’s recorded a new version of her hit “From This Moment On” with Andrea Bocelli for his new Duets album. The new incarnation’s known as “Da Stanotte in Poi,” with the full project arriving Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The House That Built MeMiranda Lambert
6:57pm
Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
6:54pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:50pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:43pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
2

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
3

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
4

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing