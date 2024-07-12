‘Deadpool’ & Shania? Ms. Twain’s hosting Nashville’s People’s Choice Awards

Shania Twain‘s headed back to Music City for a hosting gig.

“I am unbelievably excited to tell you that I’m hosting this year’s @peopleschoice Country Awards!!” the superstar shared on her socials, going on to shout out Ryan Reynolds. “Has somebody given @VancityReynolds a heads up?? Giddy Up Nashville, I’ll see you 9/26!”

The People’s Choice Country Awards will air live from the Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.

There’s no word so far on whether Shania might be able to persuade her fellow Canadian — and Deadpool & Wolverine star — to join her.

Meanwhile, Shania’s recorded a new version of her hit “From This Moment On” with Andrea Bocelli for his new Duets album. The new incarnation’s known as “Da Stanotte in Poi,” with the full project arriving Oct. 25.

