Dean named National Track Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Senior 400-meter hurdle specialist Caleb Dean was named the USTFCCCA Men’s National Track Athlete of the Year, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

Dean becomes the third Red Raider athlete behind Sally Kipyego and Divine Oduduru to win the award.

Fresh off a gold-medal performance at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships that witnessed Dean win the 400m hurdles with a time of 47.23 (No. 2 all-time NCAA), he became the first Division I male athlete to win the 60m hurdles and 400m hurdles – let alone in the same season.

Before Dean’s championship run, only Rai Benjamin had registered two 48.05 or lower times in one season as Dean became the first athlete to do it three times. His prelims time of 48.05 was the fastest-ever in an NCAA semifinal round.

In only six 400m hurdles races this year after battling an injury all outdoor season, Dean claimed the Big 12 Championships silver medal in his second run (48.43), before claiming the West region’s top mark (48.05) in his fourth attempt.

Dean will now focus on the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with his first round set to take place on Thursday, June 27 in Eugene, Ore., at Hayward Field.

Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics