Dean named one of three finalists for The Bowerman

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Caleb Dean has been named a finalist for The Bowerman award – track and field’s highest honor – the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. He becomes the second finalist in program history behind Divine Oduduru (2019).

The Bowerman presentation will take place on Thursday, December 19 at the JW Orlando in Grande Lakes, Fla.

Dean made his season-debut on the watch list last week as a semifinalist. The other two finalists announced were 400m specialist Christopher Morales Williams (Georgia) and decathlete Leo Neugebauer (Texas).

The 2024 USTFCCCA National Track Athlete of the Year, Dean became the first Division I male athlete to win the 60m hurdles and 400m hurdles. He claimed the 60m hurdles indoor title with a time of 7.56, leading to a crucial 10 points for the overall team national title, while leading off the 4×400 team to a fourth-place finish.

Flipping the page to outdoors, after battling an injury most of the season, Dean debuted at the Big 12 Championships, placing second in the 400m hurdles (48.43). A few weeks later at the West Prelims, Dean walked away with the top time at 48.05.

He carried that same momentum two weeks later to Hayward Field running another 48.05 in the semifinals, recording the fastest time ever for semifinals run. In the finals, two days later, Dean turned in a time of 47.23, lowering his personal best of 48.05 and putting him No. 2 all-time in NCAA history and No. 11 all-time in the world.

Dean is the only NCAA hurdler to record three times of 48.05 or lower in the same season when it comes to the 400m hurdles. On tap for him this week is the U.S. Olympic Team Trials with the first round beginning Thursday at 8:20 pm CT.

The Bowerman Advisory Board is a panel of track & field experts from around the nation who select finalists based on performances recorded during the 2024 indoor and outdoor track & field seasons. Only performances from December 1, 2023, through the conclusion of the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., were eligible for consideration.

