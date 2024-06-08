Dean posts world-class time, wins 400m hurdles title

EUGENE, Ore. – The Texas Tech track and field men wrapped up their final day of competition at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships Friday evening at Hayward Field. Dean was crowned the national champion with a world-class time of 47.23 in the 400m hurdles.

The Tech men finished the meet overall in 13th scoring 19 points.

Dean, a heavy favorite in the event after running a 48.05 in the prelims Wednesday, dazzled the Hayward crowd with his time of 47.23, becoming the first national champion for Texas Tech in the event. In the process, he lowers his school record, sets a new PB and collegiate lead, while moving to No. 2 all-time in NCAA history. He becomes the first Red Raider to dip under 48 seconds.

On the global scale, Dean puts himself No. 6 on the American all-time list and No. 11 in the world all-time in the event. Dean is the only Division 1 male athlete to win the 60m hurdles and the 400m hurdles, let alone in one season – claimed the 2024 indoor 60m title in March.

Another Red Raider in Oskar Edlund was also in the 400m hurdle final as he scored fifth with a time of 49.23 en route to First Team All-American honors.

Top- 5 Men’s Teams

Florida – 41 points

Auburn – 40 points

USC (South California) – 33 points

Alabama – 32 points

Texas A&M – 31 points

Notables

Omamuyovwi finished 9th in the high jump clearing 2.17m (7-1 ½).

Devin Roberson finished 10th in the discus throwing 58.69m (192-6).

Stacy Brown placed 20th in the triple jump as Garison Breeding placed 20th.

The men’s 4×100 team went down as a “DNF” as they could not get the first handoff exchanged.

Up Next

The women begin their final day Saturday afternoon beginning with the high jump at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics