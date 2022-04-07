      Weather Alert

'Denim & Rhinestones': Carrie Underwood drops some details on her next album

Apr 7, 2022 @ 10:00am

ABC

Carrie Underwood has announced her next album. Called Denim & Rhinestones, the project will arrive June 10, according to a Twitter post from the singer.

It’s Carrie’s seventh studio album of new material, and her first since she put out Cry Pretty in 2018. In the years that have elapsed, Carrie’s been focusing on other musical endeavors: She put out a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior.

When she shared her news, Carrie also showed fans her new album’s cover art. True to its name, it’s a photo of Carrie wearing a strapless denim dress, adorned with strappy belt buckles across the body of the dress and fringe-furnished denim sleeves. A wall made of rhinestones glitters in the background.

The blue and purple colors of the album cover are a continuation of a color palette Carrie started when she put out “Ghost Story” last month.

In addition to launching her album, Carrie’s also been busy with the next run of shows on her Las Vegas residency. She also performed “Ghost Story” at the 2022 Grammys, and will perform at the upcoming CMT Music Awards, too.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Keith Urban + Kelsea Ballerini are among the 2022 Grammy Awards presenters
“Yellowstone” Actor Moses Brings Plenty to emcee 61st Western Heritage Awards; Kurt Russell to be inducted into Hall of Great Western Performers and participate in Saturday Panel Discussion
City of Lubbock Hosting 6th Annual West Texas Salute to Veterans
Drunk, And I Don't Wanna Go Home: Miranda Lambert makes surprise appearance at Nashville bar
Forbes’ 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List Is Here
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On