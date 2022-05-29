Denise Crosby from Star Trek : TNG with Special Guest Host Dave Fernandez Denise Crosby still thinks Eddie Murphy is a weeny when she hit him with a bat in “48 Hours”. Hear the whole story from Star Trek: The Next Generations Tasha Yar when she goes Beyond the Mic with special guest host Dave Fernandez. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Actor Model Denise Crosby Narrator Of Trekkies Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Actor Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Denise Crosby Director Documentary Model Producer Ray Donovan Sean Dillon Sela Star Trek The Next Generation Suits Tasha Yar Trekkies