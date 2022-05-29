Denise Crosby from Star Trek : TNG with Special Guest Host Dave Fernandez

Denise Crosby still thinks Eddie Murphy is a weeny when she hit him with a bat in “48 Hours”. Hear the whole story from Star Trek: The Next Generations Tasha Yar when she goes Beyond the Mic with special guest host Dave Fernandez.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.