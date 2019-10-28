Desert Son Dierks Bentley designs Flag & Anthem tee for Folds of Honor

Flag & AnthemDierks Bentley’s created a special shirt to help the families of America’s military around Veterans Day.

The black tee features Dierks’ signature Riser Bird logo in a camouflage pattern, and is part of his Desert Son collection for the Flag & Anthem brand.

The Camo Riser Tee will run you $26.50, with all the proceeds going to Folds of Honor to send spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members to college.

You can order your tee-shirt online now, ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.

