      Weather Alert

Desert Son Dierks Bentley designs Flag & Anthem tee for Folds of Honor

Oct 28, 2019 @ 3:00pm

Flag & AnthemDierks Bentley’s created a special shirt to help the families of America’s military around Veterans Day.

The black tee features Dierks’ signature Riser Bird logo in a camouflage pattern, and is part of his Desert Son collection for the Flag & Anthem brand.

The Camo Riser Tee will run you $26.50, with all the proceeds going to Folds of Honor to send spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members to college.

You can order your tee-shirt online now, ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts