Design your award at the Country Music Hall of Fame

June 13, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

You’re invited to design your very own award at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The event is inspired by the ongoing Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 exhibit, which showcases Chris’ numerous awards, including his Grammy nods and a Waffle House Tunie award for having the most-played song on Waffle House’s jukeboxes.

The program will take place Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Swift Education Center inside the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

For more information and to get tickets to the museum, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

