Design your award at the Country Music Hall of Fame
June 13, 2023 3:15PM CDT
You’re invited to design your very own award at the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The event is inspired by the ongoing Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 exhibit, which showcases Chris’ numerous awards, including his Grammy nods and a Waffle House Tunie award for having the most-played song on Waffle House’s jukeboxes.
The program will take place Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Swift Education Center inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.
For more information and to get tickets to the museum, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.