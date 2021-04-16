      Weather Alert

Despite her FOMO, pregnant Elle King is ready to kick off the ACM Awards Sunday night

Apr 16, 2021 @ 10:30am

John Lamparski/WireImage

“Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King is five months pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from opening the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night with her pal Miranda Lambert: They’ll be singing their current duet, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”  But Elle says it’s ironic that she’ll be singing about getting drunk when her current condition keeps her from doing just that.

“Am I like, ‘FOMO,’ really hard right now? Yes. Am I still having fun? Yes!” she tells ABC Audio. “Is it for the best that I’m not living up to this song’s full potential? For the best for sure, yeah! Because I mean, you know, I can light a match, y’know what I’m sayin’?”

But other than the fact that she and Miranda won’t be popping bottles on Sunday night, Elle says she has no complaints about her pregnancy — or her life, for that matter.

“I’m, like, in a really awesome place. What can I say?” Elle declares. “You know, I’ve got a song is doing well. I’m about to open a massive awards show with my friend. I’ve got a little baby that I worked really hard for. [My fiancé and I] just bought our dream house.”

“Like, I feel like I’m bragging,” she goes on. “But after this wild, very long, long year-plus, I feel like I have so much to be grateful for that, y’know, a little nausea here and there can’t get me down!”

The Academy of Country Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.  Other stars who’ll be appearing include John Legend, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Lady A.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Matt Stell finds pop success with “Prayed for You,” but reveals there was a price to pay
Songs by Dan + Shay, Maren Morris & more win at ASCAP Pop Music Awards
Chris Stapleton reschedules another batch of All American Road Show tour dates
Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney bring “half of my hometown” to country radio
Country Music Hall of Fame debuts two online exhibits
Recent JMM Podcasts