Detroit Garth City: Garth Brooks announces 2020 Stadium Tour date

The superstar will perform at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 22. The show, which will be staged in-the-round, marks Garth’s first time playing at the venue. It will be his only performance in Michigan for the duration of the tour.
Garth launched the Stadium Tour March 9 in St. Louis, Missouri. His final stadium show of 2019 takes place on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN.
The “Friends in Low Places” singer also announced a final pair of dates for his Dive Bar Tour: On December 2, he’ll perform two shows in one night: one at Prospectors in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey and one at Six Strings in Foxborough, MA.
Tickets for the show at Ford Field go on sale on November 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets cost $94.95 and are available for purchase only through Ticketmaster.
