96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Detroit Lift Station Construction Project to Begin Monday

August 9, 2023 12:37PM CDT
Share
Construction

On Monday, August 14, 2023, Utility Contractors of America, Inc. will begin construction on a 15-inch sanitary sewer line and 10-inch sanitary sewer force main to service Detroit Avenue Lift Station No. 34, crossing North Detroit Avenue between Cornell Street and Colgate Street in the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for the public along North Detroit Avenue between Cornell Street and Colgate Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
8:26am
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
8:22am
AngelsThomas Rhett
8:19am
Fast CarLuke Combs
8:08am
Famous FriendsChris Young & Kane Brown
8:02am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
2

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
3

The Silent Wings Museum Honors Spirit of ’45 Day
4

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet
5

State Senator Charles Perry Presents Art Award to Roberts ES Student