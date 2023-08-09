Detroit Lift Station Construction Project to Begin Monday

On Monday, August 14, 2023, Utility Contractors of America, Inc. will begin construction on a 15-inch sanitary sewer line and 10-inch sanitary sewer force main to service Detroit Avenue Lift Station No. 34, crossing North Detroit Avenue between Cornell Street and Colgate Street in the Arnett Benson neighborhood.

The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for the public along North Detroit Avenue between Cornell Street and Colgate Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.