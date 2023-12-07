Devan Cambridge suffers season-ending injury

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury during Wednesday’s game against Omaha.

“Devan has been a tremendous person and teammate since he arrived,” Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s a devastating injury for him and our program. He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership. I’m extremely confident that he will come back even stronger from this injury and is going to have a bright future.”

Cambridge is in his first season at Texas Tech and was averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a starter. A fifth-year senior, he has 983 points and 515 rebounds through 135 career games after also playing last season at Arizona State and the previous three seasons at Auburn. This season, Cambridge scored a season-high 17 points and had seven rebounds in the win over Michigan in Battle 4 Atlantis and then had 16 points at Butler. He scored in double figures in five of eight games this season, finishing with nine points against Omaha before suffering the injury with 9:41 remaining in the game.

Cambridge would be eligible to file for a medical hardship waiver through the Big 12 following the season if he chooses to.

Release provided by WES BLOOMQUIST

Photo provided by Sean A Dillon