Devin Dawson’s on a “mini moon” in “God’s Country,” after tying the knot on Sunday

ABC/Image Group LAIt was a big weekend for country star weddings in Tennessee. Not only did Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell make things official on Friday, but on Sunday, Devin Dawson and his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Leah Sykes, took their trip down the aisle as well.

That’s not all Chris and Devin have in common, either: Both have twin brothers, whom they both asked to be their best men. Leah’s older brother, Jacob, performed the ceremony at the historic Carnton plantation in Franklin, on the outskirts of Nashville.

“We wanted to recite our own written vows in addition to traditional wedding vows,” Devin tells People. “You better believe that two songwriters and artists wanted to write our own vows and promises!”

Devin and Leah also sang the worship song, “How Deep the Father’s Love,” during their wedding.

The two met while attending Nashville’s Belmont University and got engaged on their second anniversary back in March.

After a “mini moon” at Blackberry Farm in the hills of Tennessee, Devin and Leah are planning a “full honeymoon abroad at the top of the year.”

Next month, the “All on Me” hitmaker is up for Song of the Year at the CMA Awards for co-writing Blake Shelton’s hit, “God’s Country.”

