Did Kristin Davis Just Throw Shade At Kim Cattrall? Well, this isn’t a very Charlotte like thing to do! Kristin who is most known for playing Charlotte on Sex & The City shared a throwback pic of all of her former SATC girlfriends…all except Kim Cattrell.

The 2004 Emmy pic showed Kristin, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon. Kim was in attendance that night she just wasn’t in the pic. Social media had mixed reviews of the picture with some saying it was shady and others saying it’s what Kim wants. Kim has publicly distanced herself from the show as well as some of her former castmates since the show ended.

Do you think this was shady or just a happy memory? What are the “rules” regarding social media picture posts?