Did Someone Fart On Live TV?
A potential scandal was brewing in Washington on Monday and it had nothing to do with Ukraine.
During MSNBC’s Hardball, host Chris Matthews and Representative Eric Swalwell were talking about the Impeachment hearings when all of a sudden there was a fart sound.
Viewers started distributing the clip. People wondered if Matthews or Swalwell passed gas on television.
Later in the evening, Hardball’s Twitter account had an answer for “fartgate.” The show tweeted, “Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theories – it was the #Hardball mug scraping across the desk.” Swalwell answered the tweet saying, “TOTAL EXONERATION.”
Do you think this is a cover-up?