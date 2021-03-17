Did Your Dog Make It In The Top 5 Breeds?
The American Kennel Club just released the list of most popular dog breeds for 2020. The list is determined by the AKC’s registration stats.
The No. 1 spot goes to the Labrador Retriever making it the 30th year in a row as top dog. Coming in second is the French Bulldog, third goes to the German Shepherd, fourth place is the Golden Retriever and in fifth place is the Bulldog.
Studies show that the popularity of dog breeds can vary based on what’s trending in pop culture. Meaning, that if a popular movie features a specific breed, chances are that breed will increase in popularity.
What’s the best breed of dog you’ve ever owned?