Dierks Bentley and Elle King debut new song at the Ryman Auditorium

Mar 1, 2022 @ 11:30am

Dierks Bentley and Elle King are teaming up for a new song. 

On Monday night, Elle headlined the Ryman Auditorium and brought her “Different for Girls” duet partner out as a surprise guest to perform a new song they’re releasing. Fans at the show have shared videos where Elle can be heard saying that the title of the track is “Worth a Shot.” 

“Jumped up on stage with my buddy @ElleKingMusic at @theryman last night! So fun to debut a new song we have together… love you Elle!” Dierks writes alongside a candid shot of them performing. 

“Love you Dierks!!” adds Elle. 

“Different for Girls” was released in 2016 as the second single off Dierks’ Black album. It scored them a Grammy nomination and win for Vocal Event of the Year at the CMA Awards. 

Elle is currently climbing the country charts with Miranda Lambert, as “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” is in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

