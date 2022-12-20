Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley + more sign on for a George Jones tribute special, ‘Still Playin’ Possum’

ABC

Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Justin Moore and Tanya Tucker are among the first round of performers added to the bill for a new tribute show and TV special dedicated to George Jones, according to a report from Billboard.

Called Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones, the event is scheduled to take place April 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. That’s a decade, almost to the day, since the country legend died on April 26, 2013.

“It will be 10 years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting,” the singer’s widow, Nancy Jones, said when she announced the event.

“George made history and influenced artists from all genres and many of them will celebrate with us in April,” she continued. “The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family and anyone who just loves country music.”

Other performers on deck for the taping include Jamey Johnson, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Mark Chesnutt, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence and Sam Moore.

Tickets to the event start at $25. VIP packages are available, including an upgrade that includes dinner with Nancy Jones the night before the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.