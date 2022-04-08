      Weather Alert

Dierks Bentley enlisted “Uncle” Luke Bryan to teach his kids to fish: “He is Mr. Fisherman”

Apr 8, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC/Gavin Bond

Dierks Bentley’s no slouch on the water, but when he decided it was time to teach his kids to fish, he called in a professional: Luke Bryan.

“I’m a pretty good fisherman, but he is Mr. Fisherman,” Dierks recently explained to ET. “So for him to take my kids out there [fishing] and kind of show ‘em…”

Earlier this week, the two country stars convened on the water, and Luke showed Dierks’ kids the ropes. Dierks is dad to 13-year-old Evie, 11-year-old Jordan and eight-year-old Knox.

Dierks posted some snaps to social media documenting the experience. In one photo, Evie proudly holds up her catch; another shows Knox and Luke posing together with their fish. “Good day of fishing with uncle Luke,” he wrote in the caption.

Dierks isn’t the only singer to enlist “Uncle Luke” as a fishing teacher. Last summer, the country superstar joined Thomas Rhett’s family for a day on the water, where he helped TR’s six-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, catch her first snapper.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Forbes’ 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List Is Here
Grandpa Wears Cone Of Shame
Drunk, And I Don't Wanna Go Home: Miranda Lambert makes surprise appearance at Nashville bar
Garth Brooks adds an Arlington, Texas stop to his Stadium Tour
Kelsea Ballerini says new single “Heart First” is a “bop”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On