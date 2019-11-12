Dierks Bentley expands Whiskey Row with new Denver, CO location

ABC/Image Group LADrink up, Dierks Bentley fans: The singer has announced plans to break ground on a fifth location of his Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. This time around, his bar, restaurant and music venue will be heading to Denver, CO.
In partnership with Riot Hospitality, Dierks is planning to begin construction on the Denver location in January of 2020. The newest Whiskey Row will be in the downtown area’s historic 1942-1946 Market St., and will include plans to preserve and enhance the significance of the buildings. Other additions include a rooftop and patio section.
In a press release, Dierks says it’s no coincidence that Denver is Whiskey Row’s next stop.
“Every Whiskey Row is located in a city and state that is very special to me,” he explains. “Our first one opened in my hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona six years ago and our most recent location is my adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. I couldn’t be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver as well.”
Dierks adds that the new location will give him even more reason to spend time in Colorado, which is also the home state of his annual Seven Peaks Festival.
“Colorado has always been a big part of my life and continues to be so as a place where I write and record music, spend time with family and put on our Seven Peaks Festival. Selfishly, opening a Whiskey Row there just gives me more excuses to head to the mountains!” Dierks says.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.