Dierks Bentley has chosen his next single

June 13, 2023 1:30PM CDT
ABC

“Something Real” will be Dierks Bentley‘s next single on country radio.

The meaningful, uptempo track was written by Dierks, Ross CoppermanHARDYAshley Gorley and Luke Dick during a writing retreat in Colorado. 

“I think we are all seeking something a little deeper than what’s on the surface, the things we see on social media. For me, that looks like putting my phone down, getting out in nature with my family, writing songs with my friends … doing the things where I find real connection,” shares Dierks.

“There is always a little hesitation about putting a new song in the set, but it’s sounding so good live and I appreciate the fans who already know it and are singing it back to us,” he adds.

“Something Real” is the follow-up single to Dierks’ 22nd #1 hit, “Gold.” Both songs are featured on his latest album, Gravel & Gold, which arrived in February.

