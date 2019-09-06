Dierks Bentley helps count down to “Country Music” Sunday on PBS

PBSThis weekend, PBS starts counting down to Ken Burns’ epic sixteen-hour Country Music documentary, which premieres later this month.

The festivities kick off this Sunday with the two-hour concert special, Country Music: Live at the Ryman, which was recorded in Nashville in March.

Look for performances by Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, Ricky Skaggs, Rosanne Cash, Kathy Mattea, Marty Stuart, Rodney Crowell and more, all from the historic venue known as the Mother Church of Country Music.

“Had a blast being a part of this!” Dierks tweeted on Friday. “Make sure to tune in this Sunday!”

Country Music: Live at the Ryman premieres Sunday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Then the following Sunday, September 15, Ken Burns’ eight-part look at Country Music begins its run at 8 p.m. ET.

